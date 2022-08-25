Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should keep Galaxy S22 Ultra camera design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should only be released in the first quarter of next year, but several rumors and leaks about the device have emerged in recent weeks.

The latest comes through insider Ice Universe, who assures that its camera design will be the same as its predecessor.



Ice Universe is known for bringing accurate information, especially regarding Samsung products. As can be seen below, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does not have a camera module, with the lenses integrated into the cover independently.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring several advances in its hardware, but little news in design. It should inherit several aesthetic aspects from its predecessor in addition to cameras, such as its curved screen and hole-punch camera. Previously, rumors suggested that Samsung might adopt an under-display sensor.

In the specifications, it will come standard with Android 13 under the One UI 5.0 interface, which is currently in beta and should win the stable version in October. It will likely keep the S Pen support, in addition to the space reserved for storing it.

Under the hood, it is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. In late July, Qualcomm and Samsung renewed their deal, with the South Korean giving up the Exynos chipset in its flagship lineup in 2023.

