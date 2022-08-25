Samsung officializes Galaxy A04 with up to 8 GB of RAM, 50 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung has just made official this Tuesday (23) the Galaxy A04, the new generation of its entry-level phone that will succeed the Galaxy A03. The model was discreetly revealed on the manufacturer’s global website with its basic specifications that should contribute to making it one of the cheapest smartphones in its portfolio. The Galaxy A04 brings a revamped look with color options that refer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a teardrop notch that houses its 5 MP front camera with f/2.2 lens aperture — these specifications are identical to those of its predecessor.

(Images: Publicity/Samsung)

The big change detailed by the South Korean is the main camera of the device, which now has a new 50 MP sensor, but “inheriting” the f/1.8 lens aperture that shouldn’t disappoint when capturing images in low-light environments. Next to the primary sensor is a 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor lens. As usual, Samsung does not inform the name and brand of the chipset used, disclosing only that it is a model with an 8-core CPU – enough for us to bet on a last generation Unisoc chip, such as the Unisoc T618, or a basic model from Exynos family.

















Anyway, the platform will work with versions up to 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — doubling the memory capacities of its predecessor. There’s a Micro SD card expansion slot up to 1TB, so multitasking and storage space for photos, videos and documents won’t be a problem for the Galaxy A04. The hardware will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with Samsung’s standard 15-watt charging. The device will leave the factory running Android 12 under the One UI Core 4.1 user interface, a version adapted for the brand’s basic cell phones. Other specs include Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE support.

technical specifications

6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop-shaped notch display

octa-core platform

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

32GB, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 1 GB

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G LTE, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C connection

5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1

Dimensions: 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 192 grams

price and availability

The Galaxy A04 is not yet available on Samsung’s official store, but its global launch is imminent. Pricing and release date have not yet been confirmed, but we know that four color options will be produced: black, white, green and copper. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A03 arrived in Brazil in February this year for R$ 1,299.

