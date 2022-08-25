Samsung’s new monitors include quick access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia and more

The new models of monitors with Gaming Hub are the Samsung G65B and the Samsung G70B

THE Samsung took advantage of Gamescom 2022 to announce two new models of gaming monitors odyssey that will have the Gaming Hub from the company. The feature will allow quick access to various game streaming applications without the need to have any extra device connected to the monitor.

The user will be able to easily access applications such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, TwitchGoogle Stadia (not available in Brazil) and others, which will allow gamers to have easy access to games even without a console or PC. We even we have already published here on Adrenaline a demo using Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

The two new monitors are the Samsung Odyssey G70B (G7) it’s the Samsung Odyssey G65 (G6)which will be released in versions of 27 and 32 inches. Although there is not much information revealed about the new models, we already know that the G65B features a curved screen (1000R) with 1440p resolution and 240 Hz refresh ratewhile the G70B bring a screen IPS with 4K resolution and refresh rate up to 144 Hz. Both models have answer of 1ms GtG.

Odyssey Ark is Samsung’s 55-inch 165Hz 4K TV Gamer Monitor for $3,500

Samsung’s new monitors bring functions found on Smart TVs

In addition to being able to access game applications such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna (not available in Brazil), Twitch and others, the new monitors will also have access to various functions smart that are already found in the company’s main televisions today.

It will be possible, for example, to access the main streaming applications, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video among many others. The user will also be able to mirror their smartphone, including to use features such as Samsung Dex of own models Samsungwhich create a kind of custom workspace.

What do you think of the new monitors in the gamer line from Samsung that arrive with the Gaming Hub included in the system itself? Which of the models did you like the most? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Samsung launches Odyssey G32 and G40 monitors in Brazil: prices from R$1959

TV that doesn’t need a video game! We tested the Samsung gaming hub

Update brings Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now straight to TV



…..

Via: The Verge