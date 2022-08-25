Santa Cruz forwards offer to Santos to keep attacking midfielder next season

Credit: Disclosure / Santa Cruz

First of all, attacking midfielder Anderson Ceará has a loan contract until the end of November, but Santa Cruz is already working to keep the 23-year-old in the squad. He belongs to Santos who should not create difficulties to release him.

O fans.com found out that Santa Cruz is trying to extend Anderson Ceará’s loan until the end of 2023. In recent days, the athlete received a proposal from the Ohod Club, from Saudi Arabia. But, despite his values, his desire is to remain in Pernambuco football.

The president of Santa Cruz, Antônio Luiz Neto, negotiates directly with Santos, holder of the athlete’s economic rights. The idea is to get the extension at no cost and with the Pernambuco club paying the athlete’s salaries in full.

That’s in theory. Managing to advance in conversations with the alvinegra board, the attacking midfielder’s stay at Santa Cruz is scheduled for 2023, and the club, therefore, is already seeking to extend the loan until the end of the Pernambuco Championship.

Anderson Ceará arrived at Santa Cruz on June 8, that is, almost three months ago. Loaned by Santos, he played seven games, four as a starter. In the meantime, he scored a goal and totaled 74th minutes on the field.

Also according to the report, Santos should not create obstacles in the negotiation, since the alvinegra board does not have Anderson Ceará for the 2023 season. Still, there are points that need to be overcome.

That’s because Anderson Ceará has a contract with São Paulo until August next year. Thus, if it is transferred to Santa Cruz again, Santos may lose it without receiving any financial compensation.

Santa Cruz is afraid of competition

The possibility of a more financially advantageous offer could also alienate Anderson Ceará from Santa Cruz. Therefore, Antônio Luiz Neto prioritizes his maintenance regardless of who is hired to command the team in 2023.

Despite this, Santos’ position is still cautious, waiting for other teams to position themselves in order to profit from the player’s departure in the future. Still, talks are ongoing.

In case of a new loan, Santos and Santa Cruz will review the current salary division of the attacking midfielder’s salaries. Today, people from São Paulo pay 70% of wages, compared to 30% from Pernambuco.