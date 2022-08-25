Save energy by turning off these electronics overnight

Worrying about the resources used at home ensures quality of life for the next generations, by encouraging ecological practices. However, another motivation towards the idea of ​​reducing excessive energy consumption comes from the objective of saving money. This is because everyone needs to pay for the services provided, according to the proportional use in a given period.

The fear of readjustment

Of course, the fear of readjusting the account also tends to scare many Brazilians, due to the charge adopted in Brazil. When there is a water crisis, public agencies impose a certain restriction, charging more if the family exceeds a certain watts per hour, in which the energy costs of the devices are accounted for.

In search of conscious consumption

Attitudes that can be adopted on a daily basis already help to minimize waste. For example, don’t leave the television on while you sleep, take quick showers and don’t forget home appliances activated unnecessarily. These details are important, remembering that changing the wiring in the house and acquiring certified equipment correctly help to monitor this factor, avoiding accidents.

Control of energy expenditure

Don’t ignore your energy bill, always compare if there have been additions by checking the amount of watts per hour recorded. Start to follow up, seeking to verify the consequences of the changes at home, paying attention to the deviations that may occur, resolved from the company that provides the service in your neighborhood.

Know which appliances should be turned off at night

O air conditioning power plant uses up to 6% of the average general energy consumption, points out Energy.gov. Those who use electric water heaters also need to keep it off, even in warmer periods. Heaters and dishwashers are other items that increase monthly expenses and should only be activated when necessary.