see the squad of the spanish team

This Wednesday afternoon (24), Barcelona vs Manchester City will face off in a friendly friendly at Camp Nou, at 16:30 (Brasília time). The charity friendly is in support of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients.

The most unsuspecting fans can imagine that the great duel between Barcelona vs Manchester City would be for the Champions League or for a Recopa decision, but none of that, the duel is for a noble cause in support of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease degenerative disease that causes irreversible motor paralysis.

Despite being a friendly game, Barcelona should enter the field with full force and should have the following lineup: Ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Christensen and Araújo; De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Dembélé and Ferrán Torres; Raphinha and Lewandowski.

Teams situation

Barça played two official matches in the new season, both for LaLiga, a draw in the opening of the competition with Rayo Vallecano by 0 to 0 and a crushing victory against Real Sociedad by 4 to 1. With the results, the Catalan team is the fifth place in LaLiga.

Manchester City have played three games in the Premier League and have two wins (West Ham and Bournmouth) and one draw (Newcastle). At the moment, the team led by Guardiola occupies the second place in the Premier League, only behind Arsenal, who have a 100% record, nine points added)

Technical sheet: Barcelona vs Manchester City

Date and time: 08/24/2022, at 16:30

Place: Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

Possible lineup for BARCELONA

Ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Christensen and Araújo; De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Dembélé and Ferrán Torres; Raphinha and Lewandowski. (Coach: Xavi)

Probable escalation of MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake and Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne and Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Foden and Haaland. (Coach: Pep Guardiola)