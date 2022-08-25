She-Hulk: Villain sets the stage for the Thunderbolts

The second episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, which premiered this Thursday (25), threw the spotlight on a former MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) villain. The introduction of Abomination (Tim Roth) in the Disney+ series could be setting the stage for the arrival of the Thunderbolts.

During the new episode, Jennifer Walter (Tatiana Maslany) gets her first case at the law firm. But to her surprise, she has to play her cousin’s former antagonist Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

In the maximum security prison, She-Hulk’s protagonist receives yet another astonishment. Emil Blonsky (Roth) seems to have his powers under control. And, better yet, he seems to be regretting his actions in The Incredible Hulk (2008).

But during the chat with She-Hulk (Tatiana), the former villain also offered a different point of view on his fight with Hulk (Ruffalo). “I was a highly decorated soldier. I was sent on a mission to get rid of a threat and I thought I was the hero, you know? I thought I was going to be like… A guy just like Captain America,” said Abominable.

Emil Blonsky’s speech may be setting the stage for the arrival of a new group in the MCU: the Thunderbolts. In comic books, the team of antiheroes often see themselves as the good guys in the Marvel universe. And even Roth’s character is tipped to be part of the team in the world of the Avengers.

Thunderbolts was Marvel’s big secret project. Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), the new film will introduce the team of anti-heroes to the cinematic universe of Spider-Man and company. And, according to Deadline, Abomination, US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Yelena Belova (Florence) Pugh) must be part of the unpublished group.

Thunderbolts in the comics

Tim Roth in She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes Disclosure / Disney+

In Marvel comics, Baron Zemo wanted revenge against Captain America and the Avengers. So the villain began to assemble a team. However, before attacking their rivals, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Fantastic Four disappeared after a battle with Onslaught.

So the villain saw an opportunity. He saw the chance to assume a position of power within society. So Baron Zemo decided to create the Thunderbolts. Basically, antiheroes masquerading as good characters. And, in order not to be recognized, the Master of Evil chose a new codename: Citizen V.

But, after the return of the Avengers, the team formed by Atlas, Amazon, Cyclone and Hawkeye had to flee. And unintentionally, the Thunderbolts ended up teleporting to another dimension. There, the antiheroes staged a rebellion against Zemo. They returned to Earth in Colorado to think about their next steps.

Over the years, the Thunderbolts have had different formations and goals. The group of anti-heroes has already had the presence of Deadpool, Green Goblin, Elektra, Ant-Man, Red Hulk, Punisher, Luke Cage, Ghost Rider, Winter Soldier, Venom, Black Widow and even newcomer America Chavez.

Now, it remains to be seen when antiheroes will be introduced into the Avengers cinematic universe. Thunderbolts will end Phase 5 of the MCU. The film opens in July 25, 2024. See the full schedule of Marvel premieres here.