Simu Liu will be the villain in the new film by Jennifer Lopez; Meet Atlas, Netflix’s Next Big Deal

After becoming a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu is ready to be a villain! According to Deadline, the actor will play the antagonist in the movie Atlas, the next big bet from Netflix that will star Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola. Brad Peyton will direct, with a screenplay by Aaron Eli Coleite based on the original by Leo Sardarian.

The plot follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an artificial intelligence soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to decimate humanity. To defeat him, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most: another artificial intelligence.

The film will be produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina join the production through J-Lo’s Nuyorican Productions. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also recently joined the team. Mike McGrath will executive produce, with Courtney Baxter and Matt Schwartz co-producing.



Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel movie released in 2021.



In 2021, Simu Liu starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s Phase 4 film, which had one of the biggest box office openings ($432 million globally) after the return of cinema during the pandemic. In addition to being the villain in the new Netflix movie, in 2023, Liu will also be seen in the live-action Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Soon, the public will also be able to check out his upcoming works such as the romantic drama One True Loves and the film Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg.

After the end of the This Is Us series, Sterling K, Brown already has other projects ahead, such as the drama Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul. He is currently producing and starring in Hulu’s new limited series Washington Black. Popoola can be seen in the series The Great, shown in Brazil by Starzplay.