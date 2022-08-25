Six open questions that mark the six months of the war in Ukraine

This August 24th, the Ukraine War turns six months. The day is particularly symbolic, not only because it gives rise to a series of reflections and assessments on the conflict until then, but because it coincides with the date on which the Ukrainian independence in relation to Soviet forces.

The event also comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with real risks of escalation, especially after the attack that killed the daughter of Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin last week, and in the face of intensified disputes in Crimea and warnings to the risk of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest power plant.

Despite this, there is little news about warfare from a substantive point of view. A number of tactical advances and field moves have evidently taken place and have been well documented by those who have followed the front lines of battle over the past few months.

Despite this, the major substantive issues, seen as profound and strategic, with long-term effects, still seem to be the same. Here, we summarize the main dilemmas brought to light by this conflict, from a systemic point of view, in six questions that remain unanswered:

1. Is it possible to bet on the longevity of the Western alliance? The recent history of the relationship between the United States and Europe is marked by inconstancy, which makes the transatlantic partnership a source of relative instability. Furthermore, the G7 faces considerable fragmentation in a context in which, as we know, priorities change, in countries, according to who is in power, especially in times of populism, nationalism and protectionism.

2. What are the future effects of a “proxy war” in Ukraine? The antagonization of US and Russian interests in Ukrainian territory can come up against, as we have already discussed in a column, tactical, logistical and control challenges. It can culminate in an escalation due to miscalculation or miscommunication, and it has certainly hampered the progress of diplomatic work, insofar as efforts at conciliation are hampered by the permanent lack of trust between the parties in relation to interests and involvement. of extra-regional actors in that particular conflict.

3. What are the long-term impacts of sanctions against Russia? In addition to the more obvious implications linked to increasing resource scarcity, inflationary pressure and the shortage of global production chains, it is possible that Russian isolation fuels political resentments whose effects are still unknown.

4. How to deal with the resistance of the global South to condemn Russia? It is not clear to what extent the conflict in Eastern Europe will stimulate coordinated movements among developing countries to challenge the current international order and bring about certain adjustments in it. Nor is it clear how powers with reformist, revisionist or even revolutionary intentions will articulate to mobilize the support of these players.

5. What are the limits of the Sino-Russian alliance? It is necessary to closely monitor whether the partnership between China and Russia has the means to consolidate a marriage with long-term commitments or if we are just facing a pragmatic approach at the moment.

6. What are the risks for the United States of pursuing a foreign policy that insists on the “democracy versus autocracy” framework? The relative decline of Americans’ material capabilities has increasingly come up against uncomfortable contradictions that are created as a result of dividing the world between those who share their same values ​​and those who don’t. In the 21st century, insisting on a “missionary crusader” type of international insertion seems likely to bring more costs than benefits to the United States.

In proposing an analysis of the first 50 days of the conflict, in this same column, we evoke the concept of “inconclusive wars”, by Mary Kaldor. At the time, we classified the crisis in Eastern Europe as a conflict that tended to be, in the author’s terms: long, lasting and “without end”. A few months later, that assessment still seems to make sense.