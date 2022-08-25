Small and mighty! Asus announces ROG Strix X670E-I motherboard for Ryzen 7000

The X670E chipset is AMD’s most complete chipset for socket AM5 motherboards compatible with the new Ryzen 7000 processors

THE ASUS presented during the Gamescom 2022 a series of new products from the line RoG (Republic of Gaming), among them new models of socket AMD AM5 motherboards compatible with Ryzen 7000 processors that will be officially announced on August 29th. One model drew attention for its design in Mini-ITX format (17cm x 17cm), very compact, maintaining a high amount of technologies and first-rate finish, it is the motherboard ASUS ROG Strix X670E-Iliterally a little rocket with the best in technologies for those thinking of a high performance system with Ryzen 7000.

Motherboard has a small form factor, but with a first-class finish and many technologies

The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I as highlighted is in Mini-ITX format, measuring only 17cm x 17xm, the most compact motherboard format on the market when it comes to a board for traditional desktop processors. Even with this very compact format it is packed with technologies, even more than many models in ATX format, about 4 times the size of a Mini-ITX. As a base the motherboard uses the AMD X670 Extreme chipset (X670E), which is the most complete chipset from AMD in this first generation of models for socket AM5.

Even small, the ROG Strix X670E-I has as many technologies as much larger models.

Among the highlights of ROG Strix X670E-I, 2 DDR5 memory slots (not yet defined maximum frequency), support for two M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs, a PCI-Express x16 5.0 slot compatible with video cards. Being an ROG, it was to be expected that ASUS would pay attention to overclocking this model, adding a system with 10+2 phase controllers, very good even with the limitations on the size of the PCB on the board. As another alternative to the tight space, ASUS has added a vertical plate connected to the main PCB that adds functions such as BIOS reset buttons.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support deliver the latest and greatest in wireless connections. Audio chip with ALC4050 codec and ECS Saber 9260Q DAC will guarantee a high level of audio quality, including the traditional gold-plated connections on boards of this ASUS profile. On the rear panel, the highlight is also the support for USB 4.0, a novelty on AMD motherboards.

The ROG STRIX Hive accessory will add a series of connections to the system, but with simplified access, being able to be on top of the case or even on a table. Especially when it comes to compact solutions, this type of accessory is interesting for those who need to keep system options.

ASUS still hasn’t announced the value of the ROG Strix X670E-I, but it certainly won’t be one of the cheapest projects with this chipset. Even with a reduced size, the value of boards with differentiated designs like this are usually salty, precisely because of the need for several components developed exclusively for the model in question.

