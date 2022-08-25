Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Qualcomm works to improve chipset power consumption

Qualcomm has been working to introduce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a number of improvements. This week, new rumors indicate that the company now wants to focus on two points: good performance and autonomy.
For this, the company called on the teams that worked on the development of the Snapdragon 835 so that the new chipset can perform above the average of its competitors.
Of course, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 must be built on TSMC’s 4nm process, and it will have a Cortex-X3 core with 25% higher performance than the X1 of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The SoC will also feature two Cortex-A715, two Cortex-A710 and three Cortex-A510 cores.
To achieve good performance in the field of autonomy, Qualcomm wants to use the new chipset arrangement to turn cores on and off more easily and without sacrificing overall performance.
Thus, at times, this adjustment may extend smartphone life time away from outletwith people working at Qualcomm confirming that battery tests have been getting good numbers.
Qualcomm wants to prevent the new chipset from repeating a problem found in the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. That’s because the chipset works under heavy pressure in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the lack of cooling space made the smartphone less efficient than the Z Flip 3 when the issue is energy consumption.
It is worth remembering that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should be officially announced in November, with the first smartphones with the chipset hitting the market later this year.