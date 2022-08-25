Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Qualcomm works to improve chipset power consumption

Qualcomm has been working to introduce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a number of improvements. This week, new rumors indicate that the company now wants to focus on two points: good performance and autonomy.

For this, the company called on the teams that worked on the development of the Snapdragon 835 so that the new chipset can perform above the average of its competitors.

Of course, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 must be built on TSMC’s 4nm process, and it will have a Cortex-X3 core with 25% higher performance than the X1 of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.