Sonos is producing what promises to be its best speaker

Sonos is developing a top-of-the-line product after spending a lot of time focusing on the in-between items. Now, the company that has already dealt with Google lawsuits and other controversies, has decided to move up the segment and promises to bring the product that so far is codenamed Optimo 2. That said, the manufacturer is promising a speaker with high quality, with the promise of being the best it has ever produced. At first, it is already possible to see a 3D representation of what the design of the brand’s future speaker should look like. The colors, in turn, will be black or white, as is already standard for the brand, as can be seen in models such as the S27, launched in 2021.

Another point that draws attention is that the Optimo 2 should arrive with more robust specifications, such as much more RAM and at least eight times more flash memory compared to any other speaker that Sonos has brought to market before. That is, it is an item that should arrive and receive updates for a long time. In terms of connections, the speaker should hit the market with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C and maybe it even has a 3.5 mm jack. Still, it is not certain and the final product may not have some of these characteristics. Finally, it is worth mentioning technologies such as Dolby Atmos that should be part of the item for better performance in audio reproduction.

There are still attributes such as the possibility of controlling the speaker by voice. Still no date set, the new Sonos speaker should be the successor to the Sonos Five. Now, it remains to be seen whether the final product will live up to all expectations.

Source link