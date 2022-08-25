Sony raises PS5 price in several countries, blames global inflation

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will have a increase up to 12.5% in the price in several countries around the world. The standard and digital version will increase in value in Europe, Australia, parts of Asia and North America. According to the Japanese company, the decision was taken due to high global inflation.

















Tech

23 Aug

















Tech

16 Aug



The announcement was made via the PlayStation Blog by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan. He explains that the global economic scenario is challenging and global inflation is high, in addition to other problems that affect the world, impacting consumers and creating pressure on the industry.

This would have led the Japanese company to make the difficult decision to increase the PS5’s MSRP in selected markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and Canada, but not raise the price in the United States.

Ryan reaffirms that the price increase was a necessity on the global stage and the company’s goal will be to improve the PlayStation 5’s inventory problem, so that as many players as possible can get a console.

Check out the new prices below:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99 UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99 Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – ¥54,980 yen

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥44,980 yen China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 Yuan Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD$649.95 Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499 Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

So far, it has not been specified whether the PlayStation 5 will also undergo some readjustment in Brazil.

In April, Sony raised the price of its products, such as cameras, cell phones, Blu-Ray players, home theaters, headphones and speakers. At the time, she explained that the price revisions were motivated by the shortage of semiconductors and external factors that made raw materials, the manufacturing process and distribution more expensive. Last month, during its first-quarter financial results, Sony said it was still unsure whether to raise the price of the PlayStation 5 amid the component crisis.

See also