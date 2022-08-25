‘Star Wars’: John Boyega does not want to return to the franchise and celebrates the fight against racist fans

The actor John Boyega said he has no interest in returning to the franchise Star Wars, in which he played Finn in the last trilogy of the George Lucas universe. In an interview with the program Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsanghe confirmed that the role is out of his plans.

“I think Finn was left at a good point where you can appreciate him in other things, in games, in animation. But I feel like (episodes) VII to IX were good for me,” he commented.

Boyega added that he found “allies” in people he worked with during the pandemic, such as director Juel Taylor and colleagues Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis and Daniel Kaluuya, to reorient his career: “Diversity is my path”.

It is not the first time that the actor assumes the distance from the saga, an experience that he came to describe as “a luxury prison”. There was great anticipation on his part, which appeared in the opening images of the first film’s trailer, Star Wars The Force Awakens“, revealed on November 28, 2014. Soon his character became known as “Black Stormtrooper”.

The role, however, did not end up gaining the expected prominence, and in November 2020, Boyega claimed to have had an “honest and transparent conversation” about the role. representativeness in the saga with Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, after having commented in an interview that her character and those of other actors of color, such as Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and even Oscar Isaac (“a brother from Guatemala”), had been placed “on the sidelines” of history. As a result, the studio’s initial guarantees were not fulfilled.

The experience was also marked by toxic fan racism on social mediawhen the studio initially adopted a strategy of silence.

During the interview with John Fugelsang, the actor expressed his satisfaction that the reaction was very different when fans attacked Moses Ingram, from Obi-Wan Kenobi. “That’s the peace I felt. When Moses Ingram was protected, I also felt protected. After all, when I started my career, this wasn’t really a topic to talk about”, he reflected, showing satisfaction that his experience had opened the door. way.