Star Wars: John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to Franchise, But Celebrates Fight Against Racist Fans

Star of the franchise of George Lucas revealed moment of career and future of Finn, character of the new trilogy.

I love cinema

This Tuesday (23), a new interview with actor John Boyega, who became internationally known for his role in Star Wars, as Finn, in the latest trilogy of the George Lucas universe, was released. The actor from upcoming films like Breaking and The King Woman commented to Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang that he has no interest in returning to the galactic franchise.

“Right now I am calm. I am well. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, in games, in animation. But I feel that'[Episódio] VII’ to ‘[Episódio] IX’ was good for me.”, commented the actor. “To be fair, [com] the allies I’ve found in Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve worked with… versatility is my path,” he added.

Oscar Isaac back in Star Wars? Marvel Actor Reveals Conditions for Returning as Poe Dameron

At another point, the desire to have more diverse and less stereotyped roles was expressed by Boyega when asked if he would participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. , because I know it’s very difficult to surpass Iron Man in this universe.”, revealed the actor.

The star also discussed his experience with racism in Star Wars fandom, an issue that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram has addressed since the launch of the recent Disney production, which has also come to the actress’s defense, as has Boyega. “Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation that you could bring up,” Boyega said. “You know how they got through it. It was like, let’s be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, [isso] fulfills my time in which I did not receive the support”, he commented. Check out an excerpt from the interview below.

The actor is in independent projects such as the thriller Breaking which opens on August 26 in American cinemas and there is still no date for Brazil. In addition to co-starring with Viola Davis in the feature The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and which will be released here on September 22nd.