Stars determine their own masses

Simulation of a star-forming region, where massive stars destroy their mother cloud.

Astrophysicists have used the most realistic, high-resolution 3D simulations of star formation ever made to discover what determines the masses of stars, a mystery that has challenged the scientific community for decades.

They found that star formation is a self-regulating process.

In other words, stars define their own masses, a mechanism known as self-organization, which science believes is at the origin of life itself, being present from the human brain to the cosmic web of galaxies.

This helps explain why stars formed in such different environments still have similar masses.

“Understanding the initial stellar mass function is such an important problem because it affects astrophysics in all aspects – from nearby planets to distant galaxies. This is because stars have relatively simple DNA. If you know the mass of a star, then you know most things about the star: How much light it emits, how long it will live, and what will happen to it when it dies. Stellar mass distribution is therefore critical to whether planets orbiting stars can potentially support life as well like the appearance of distant galaxies,” explained Claude Gigure of Northwestern University in the USA.

“Stars are the atoms of the galaxy. Their mass distribution dictates whether planets are born and whether life can develop,” added her colleague Stella Offner of the University of Texas at Austin.

Mystery of the initial mass function

It all starts with giant clouds, consisting of cold gas and dust, which can be seen throughout the universe.

The theory is that gravity slowly pulls distant particles of this gas and dust towards each other, forming denser clumps; the materials in these clusters “fall inward”, colliding and generating heat, which ultimately create a star. The material that remains will eventually give rise to the planets.

Each discipline in astronomy that studies each of the details of this process depends on the star’s mass distribution – the so-called initial mass function (IMF) – which has proven to be a challenge for scientists to model correctly.

Then come the observations: Stars much larger than our Sun are rare, representing only 1% of newborn stars. For each of these giant stars, there are up to 10 Sun-like stars and 30 dwarf stars.

And no matter where we look in the Milky Way, these ratios (ie the IMF) are the same for newly formed star clusters as they are billions of years old.

This is the IMF mystery: Every population of stars in our galaxy, and in all the dwarf galaxies that surround us, has this same balance – even if their stars were born under very different conditions over billions of years. In theory, the IMF should vary dramatically, but it is virtually universal.

cosmic self-organization

These simulations are the first to follow the formation of individual stars in a collapsing giant cloud, while capturing how these newly formed stars interact with their environment, emitting light and scattering mass through jets and winds – this iterative phenomenon known as “stellar feedback”.

The simulations, called Starforge, also simultaneously modeled the formation, evolution and dynamics of stars, including counting the jets, radiation, wind and activity of nearby supernovae – in short, all the known elements for which they already exist. quantitative assessments.

The results showed that the stellar feedback process, in an effort to oppose gravity, pushes stellar masses into the same mass distribution, explaining this universal “normal” distribution.

