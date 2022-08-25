Student dies live-streaming own drowning in Canada

A 24-year-old student recorded her own death on video while she was live streaming on Facebook inside a swimming pool in Canada.

The case was registered on Thursday (18), when Helen Nyabuto, a Kenyan who is studying nursing in the US, entered the pool to swim.

At around 2 pm, she started the broadcast, spoke to her followers for a few seconds and left the image to swim in a deeper part.

According to the Canadian website CBC, in the video posted on Hellen’s Facebook, the woman can be heard screaming for help a few seconds after disappearing from the frame. She stops talking and the broadcast continues until 5 pm, when another hotel guest finds the woman’s body in the pool and ends the video.

According to Ontario Police, the incident was recorded shortly before 5:45 pm, more than half an hour after the guest found the student’s body in the pool.

Rescue procedures were applied to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

To take the young girl’s body back to Kenya, Helen’s relatives created a virtual crowdfunding. In three days, they raised 54 thousand Canadian dollars (equivalent to R$ 212 thousand), enough to transfer her body, which was buried over the weekend.

According to Ontario police, procedures are being taken so that videos depicting the student’s death, which are widely publicized, are removed from social media out of respect for the young woman’s family.