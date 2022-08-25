Surrounded by “greengos”, Piquerez says he has a better moment at Palmeiras

by Eduardo Luiz

08/23/2022, 19:36

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Completing 1 year at Palmeiras and with 3 titles won – Libertadores, Paulista and Recopa Sul-Americana, left-back Piquerez believes that the current moment is his best with the shirt of the Greatest Champion of Brazil.

“I believe it is the best. As a foreigner, I had to deal with the changes from Uruguayan to Brazilian football and went through a period of adaptation. Today I see myself in a good mood, playing good games and the fact that the team is well placed also helps me to have good performance. But I have to stay focused and keep working to keep looking for the goals”, commented the 24-year-old player to the official website.

Feeling at home in Verdão, Piquerez said that one of the factors that helped in the adaptation was the fact that the cast had several foreigners with similar culture, six in total; the last two arrived a short time ago, López and Merentiel, with whom the Uruguayan has already bonded.

“It’s cool. They are not the same cultures, but they are more similar. We can speak Spanish and drink chimarrão, so we feel a little more at home. I’m happy for them that arrived and we tried to receive them in the best way so that they quickly integrate the group and can help us on the field” he concluded.

In addition to Piquerez, López and Merentiel, the other “greengos” in the Palmeirense squad are Gómez, Kuscevic and Atuesta.