Symptoms of the disease that ‘destroyed’ parts of Emilia Clarke’s brain

ANDMilia Clarke recently revealed, in an interview with the BBC, that there are parts of her brain that “disappeared” due to the two aneurysms she had while filming the series ‘Game of Thrones’. The 35-year-old actress suffered from aphasia, a communication disorder or disorder that interferes with the ability to process language and impairs the ability to speak and understand.

But what exactly is an aneurysm? What causes? And what treatments? The Lusíadas Saúde group states that it results from “dilation of the wall of an artery, which forms a kind of more fragile balloon that cannot withstand high blood pressure, which can become a very serious situation”. One of the problems is that most don’t show signs. Sometimes they are detected accidentally, when having a CT scan or an MRI for another reason.

On the other hand, “when the giant aneurysm (larger than 2.5 centimeters) with mass effect compresses a relevant brain area, there may be some symptoms, such as headache, blurred vision or some facial numbness”. “A sudden, severe headache, usually described as the worst headache ever, should be investigated right away — it could indicate a ruptured aneurysm. It happens annually in 10 per 100,000 people. Aneurysm rupture accounts for 5% of cerebrovascular accidents”, he warns.

Hypertension, diabetes, smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol and certain drugs, as well as a family history of the disease, are risk factors. “The treatment consists of closing the aneurysm, preventing blood from filling it”, through surgery and embolization or endovascular treatment. However, “typically, very small aneurysms are not intervened.”

Also Read: Emilia Clarke with “Missing Brain Parts” After Two Aneurysms