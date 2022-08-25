Teaser announces release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot







Photo: Disclosure / Hulu / Modern Popcorn

The American platform Hulu has released the first teaser of the reboot of the classic horror franchise “Hellraiser”. The short preview quickly introduces the demonic monster Pinhead’s visual, logo, and production premiere date.

Who lives Pinhead in the new version is actress Jamie Clayton, who was featured in “Sense8” and is currently in the series “The L Word: Generation Q”. She is the first transgender actress in the role of the leader of the Cenobites, which until then had been played by Doug Bradley in eight films, in addition to Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor in the two most recent productions. In Clive Barker’s book, the character has no defined sex.

Conceived as a reboot of the franchise started in 1987, the production also highlights in its cast Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Goran Visnjic (“Timeless”), Drew Starkey (” Outer Banks”), Adam Faison (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”), Aoife Hinds (“Normal People”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level”) and Hiam Abbass (“Blade Runner 2049”).

The duo Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski wrote the script, while the direction was in charge of David Bruckner. The trio is the same responsible for the horror “The Dark House” (2020), with Rebecca Hall.

The plot is based on the book “The Hellbound Heart”, by Clive Barker, which was adapted by the writer himself in the first film in the franchise, “Hellraiser – Reborn from Hell”, in 1987.

The original story involved a sinister cube, which promised transcendent pleasures but actually opened the gates of hell, dooming souls to an eternity of suffering at the hands of the terrifying Cenobites. One of these victims was a man named Frank, who in search of forbidden pleasures finds the artifact capable of accessing another dimension and has his body torn apart by the angels of hell. From there, his lover Julia does everything to free him from hell, practicing sinister rituals without his family suspecting his plans. Until his niece Kirsty finds the cursed artifact and unintentionally ends up summoning the Cenobites.

The release of “Hellraiser” made a huge impact with its mixture of sadomasochism, demonic pacts, cursed artifact, gore ultraviolence and nightmarish creatures – among them the terrifying Pinhead, a cenobite whose entire head is covered in pins. It became one of the landmarks of the horror of the 1980s.

The film won an official sequel in 1988, based on a concept by Barker himself, but the success ended up taking the franchise out of the hands of its creator, resulting in productions increasingly weak and distant from the original mood – just like Jason, from “Friday”. Fair 13″, Pinhead also ended up on a spaceship!

In all, ten films were released, but the last six came straight to DVD – among them, “Hellraiser: Inferno” (2000), directed by Scott Derrickson, who later became better known as the director of “Doctor Strange”.

The last release of the franchise took place in 2018, but a remake project of the original was conceived by the producer Dimension of the Weinstein brothers. With the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, Dimension collapsed and the rights were acquired by Spyglass, which last year hired screenwriter David S. Goyer (from “Batman: The Dark Knight”) to create a premise, that director David Bruckner (“The Ritual”) took as a starting point to make the feature.

The premiere is scheduled for October 7.