The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Cast in Season 4; Will there be a meeting with Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy? – Series news

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is confirmed in season 4 of The Boys, but his character is kept under wraps.

Directly from the post-apocalyptic zombie world to the superhero universe. This Thursday (25), it was announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is confirmed in the 4th season of The Boys, which has already started recording. The actor is known for playing the iconic villain Negan on The Walking Dead and John Winchester on Supernatural.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character Morgan will play is being kept under wraps. This casting marks another project for the actor in partnership with Eric Kripke, as they both worked together on Supernatural, as well as Jensen Ackles, who starred in the CW series and embarked on The Boys season 3 as Soldier Boy. It remains to be seen whether the character will appear in Season 4.

In addition to the aforementioned productions, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also known for his work on the Grey’s Anatomy series in the role of Denny Duquette, who was a romantic partner with Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl); The Good Wife and Weeds as well as films like Rampage – Total Destruction, PS: I Love You and Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice. We will soon see the actor reprise the role of Negan in the spin-off Dead City, alongside Lauren Cohan, which debuts in 2023.



Disclosure / Twitter Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Karl Urban and Karen Fukuhara on the set of The Boys Season 4.



Other additions to the roster

The Boys also added two new cast members for Season 4: actress Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) will play the character Firecracker, while Susan Heyward will play Sister Sage. None of the characters are part of The Boys HQ’s, that is, nothing is known about the new faces until this moment. Additionally, actor Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has been promoted to series regular.

The Boys cast also includes Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit. Actress Dominique McElligott, who plays Maeve, will not return for Season 4.

Season 4 of The Boys is set to premiere in 2023 on Prime Video, but there is no official release date yet. It is worth remembering that the series will win the spin-off Gen V, which will show the life of a group of young people who enter a university for heroes.