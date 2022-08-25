The feather in the glamorous and daring clothes of celebrities

Feathers are a kind of accessory attached to clothes. At least this is the first impression it gives at first glance. They can be used and combined with any types of looks and with that, they can be seen as multifaceted, as they suit the look and style of each person.

Usually they give an air of unique glamor and elegance, which is the feather’s trademark. But in some cases, we can observe a more daring and uninhibited character depending on the outfit.

We know that when a certain celebrity wears a style of clothing, it doesn’t take long for it to become a fad and be present in shop windows all over the world. With the advent of globalization it became easier for trends to be created and spread. In the case of clothes with feathers, we can see many Brazilian and foreign celebrities being photographed with looks using this material, here are some examples to inspire you when shopping:

Zendaya

Feathers as a new trend. (Photo/Reproduction: Capriccio.abril)

The American actress is wearing a dress with feathers layered along this occasion. It is possible to see how the feather in this outfit with the signature of Marc Jacobs is capable of transforming a dress that, until then, would be a common look without the presence of feathers, but now exudes glamor and a “fancy” air that only a dress like this is capable of doing.

Luisa Sonza

Luisa Sonza with a feather crop top. (Photo/Reproduction: Yahoo)

In this completely different version of the previous one, singer Luíza Sonza wears a lime green crop top with lots of feathers. It is possible to see in this example the versatility that the feather can have depending on the clothing in question. In this case, the cropped has a bold and completely uninhibited style, but also very well-groomed.

Virginia

Virginia with pink feather cropped. (Photo/Reproduction: Yahoo)

As with Sonza’s crop top, Digital Influencer Virgínia bet on the same model in feathers, however, a little more voluminous, ideal for those who don’t want to go unnoticed – not that you won’t stand out anywhere you’re wearing an outfit with the material, but in the case of the model in question, we are talking about something really striking and quite flashy, mainly because it is in shock pink and presents such robustness.

Pablo Vittar

Powerful look by Pablo Vittar. (Photo/Reproduction: Yahoo)

Cropped down jacket? OK. Shorts with feathers? OK too. In this version of the feather, the singer Pabllo showed that it is possible to combine two pieces of material and still have a chic and elegant look.

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson’s daughter stealing the show. (Photo/Reproduction: revistamonetglobo)

In this version, different from the previous ones, the daughter of Michael Jackson wore an exquisite dress with a feathered skirt. We see that when it comes to dresses with this material, it goes very well for big events, as it has a unique glamor and refinement for such occasions as: weddings, graduations and red carpets, in case you are a celebrity and are reading Portal Lorena right now. !

Photo/Highlight: Ana Hickmann in the new feather trend. Reproduction: Mannequin