‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Has Conflicts Between June and Serena

THE hulu released this Wednesday (24) the never-before-seen trailer for the 5th season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘. In the preview, the tension between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is growing, and the protagonist of the plot will have to deal with the consequences of the murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

In the new wave of episodes, the relentless pursuit of justice will harm June and the ones she loves most.

The plot is set in dystopian Gilead, a formerly US-owned totalitarian society facing a falling birthrate and treating women as property. Offred/June is a handmaid – a term used to designate castes of women forced into sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In the story, the main character, one of the few fertile women left, struggles to survive and find her daughter who has been taken away.

Created by Bruce Miller, the cast includes the likes of Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and OT Fagbenle.

The New Year of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres September 18 on Paramount+.

The first three seasons are available on Globoplay. The 4th can be watched on Paramount+.

