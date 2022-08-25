The Hidden Agent Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit of 2022, and Directors Celebrate

Even if it divided the critics, The Hidden Agent became Netflix’s biggest hit of 2022, which made its directors celebrate.

Using social media, the Russo Brothers thanked fans for watching the film and helping with this feat.

“Congratulations to the Hidden Agent team! And thanks to all of you for watching.” – Said the producers.

READ TOO

hidden agent is available and is one of Netflix’s biggest original productions, with a budget of over $200 million.

In addition to the trio of protagonists formed by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) and Ana de Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), we will also have Billy Bob Thornton (Fast vengeance), alfre woodard (Luke Cage) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) in the main cast.

In secondary roles, Wagner Moura (Elite squad), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Dhanush (3) and Julia Butters (American Housewife) are confirmed.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War) will direct, while Joe Russo handles the final draft of the script, while also receiving a “polish” for Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Avengers: Endgame).

Since its premiere, the film has already had 245 million hours viewed, surpassing Rescue and The Adam Project, which had 231 million and 233 million in the same period.