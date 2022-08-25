“The Hidden Agent” is the most watched movie of the year on Netflix

The action movie “Hidden Agent” was already the most expensive in the history of Netflix, and now it becomes one of the most watched on the platform, in addition to occupying the position of most watched of the year.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of the film, celebrated the milestone in an Instagram post. “The Hidden Agent” became Netflix’s #1 movie of 2022, and the fourth most viewed in streaming history.

“Big congratulations to the Hidden Agent team! And thank you all for watching,” said the directors in the caption of the post, whose image highlights the milestones achieved by the film.

Reaching the rank of Netflix’s most watched movie of the year, “The Hidden Agent” surpassed Ryan Reynolds’ “The Adam Project”. The feat was achieved after the film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas reached around 250 million hours watched in its first 28 days since its premiere.

Ahead of “Hidden Agent” are only “Bird Box” from 2018 with 282 million hours, “Don’t Look Up” from 2021 with 359 million hours, and “Red Alert”, also from 2021, with 364 million hours. watched in the first 28 days of airing.

The result should be very exciting for Netflix, especially as the film will become a new franchise, with a sequel and spin-off in development.

Check out the film’s synopsis: “The CIA’s most skilled agent — whose true identity no one knows — accidentally discovers secrets about the agency, and a dangerous former colleague offers a bounty on his head. Now he is being hunted by international assassins.”

“Hidden Agent” is available on Netflix.

