The highlights of what’s coming to Netflix in Brazil – September/2022

We are in the last days of July and the Netflix revealed the content that will be released on the service in Brazil in August 2022. In this article we will highlight some anime, movies and series that are coming to the public in the service’s catalog.

ANIMALS

Drifting Home (9/16/2022)

A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.

Pokemon: The Chronicles of Arceus (9/23/2022)

While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a Team Galactic conspiracy that threatens the world.

Cyberpunk: Expendables (COMING SOON)

In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.

FILMS

Zombieland: Double Tap (9/15/2022)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (24/9/2022)

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

SERIES AND DOCUMENTARIES

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (9/9/2022)

Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 (9/20/2022)

In the show’s final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the squad balance personal and professional challenges with the usual mess.

GameStop vs. Wall Street (28/9/2022)

A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (30/9/2022)

With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are stuck in 1925 trying to save history with the help of an eccentric scientist.