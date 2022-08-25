The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres in September on Paramount+

The new season of the acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Talebased on the novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale, will premiere its first episode next month, on September 18, and the others will arrive on the platform every Sunday. One of the most successful and multi-awarded series worldwide, which has already conquered millions of fans around the world.

The series that won eight Emmy Awards, of the 13 nominations it received in 2017, is the first series produced by Hulu to win an award, in addition to winning the Emmy for Best Series, it also won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama. . Elisabeth Moss was also awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and the Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Drama Series.

The new season, protagonist June, will face the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger. Season five with Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang executive produced. The production made by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

Per Priscila Visconti