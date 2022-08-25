The Umbrella Academy continues for 4th (and final) season

“The Umbrella Academy” will continue to be on Netflix. The fourth season already has the green light and promises to give fans answers.

The Hargreeves introduced us to the Sparrows in season three of “The Umbrella Academy” but they remain the centerpiece of saving the world. The superhero family has once again ended the world on the brink of collapse but fans can rest easy because there is a future to explore.

Already confirmed on official accounts, the series is guaranteed to return to the Netflix streaming platform for its fourth season. The announcement is exciting but also bittersweet: the season will actually be the last of the serieshoping that the next episodes will conclude the story of the Hargreeves.

Inspired by a Dark Horse comic book, by Gerard Way, “The Umbrella Academy” has Steve Blackman as executive producer and showrunner since the first season. Always winning the top spot on Netflix in its opening week, the series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. . In the last season new actors joined, it is still unclear if some, namely Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez and Britne Oldford will return.

Steve Blackman promises fans that the renovation will give them enough space to set the right ending to the Hargreeves brothers’ journey (and all the unanswered questions). He assures, however, that before the conclusion fans should be expecting a fantastic story and that the plot will keep them waiting until the final moments of the series.

