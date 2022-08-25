The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season

THE Netflix announced that The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth season. However, they will be the final episodes of the series adapting the popular Eisner award-winning comics created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance)illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves brothers’ journey that began five years ago,” showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. “But before we reach that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

the third season of The Umbrella Academy introduced new characters in the form of Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) as Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) as Fei, Jake Epstein (Suits) as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) as Sloane, and Cazzie David as Jayme, as well as an Existential Fear-Inducing Psykron Cube playing the role of Christopher.

The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castaneda, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H.Min, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Kate Walsh.