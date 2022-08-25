The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 will be the last

The Umbrella Academy was eventually renewed for a fourth season. THE Netflixhowever, also announced that it will carry forward the initial plan of the attraction’s creator and showrunner, Steve Blackman, and the new batch of episodes will, in fact, be the last.

The series, which was the only one to beat Stranger Things from the top of the most watched streaming catalog, brings back actors Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min. , Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.

Tours have not yet been confirmed. Adam Godley (Pogo), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane) and Britne Oldford (Fei), as the characters’ fates were left uncertain at the end of season three.

“I am so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the proper ending for the Hargreeves brothers journey we started five years ago,” said Steve Blackman in a press release obtained by Deadline. “But before we reach that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The final season must have less than 10 episodes and will complete the journey based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Netflix still did not disclose information about the premiere date of the new episodes.