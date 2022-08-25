“The Umbrella Academy”: Series renewed for 4th and final season

the fans of “The Umbrella Academy” can celebrate and let a tear fall at the same time, as the series from Netflix has been renewed for its fourth season, which will also be its last.

The bittersweet announcement of the renewal was made through Netflix’s social media and also revealed that the 4th season of “The Umbrella Academy” will end the saga of the series.

The 4th season of “The Umbrella Academy” promises to give more answers to fans of the series after the season 3 finale, which took the Hargreeves family, a misfit and complicated family of superheroes, into a new timeline.

The series’ cast includes: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Jordan Claire Robbins.

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy”

After putting an end to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns home to the present, convinced they’ve stopped the initial apocalypse and fixed this forgotten timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize that things aren’t quite (okay, not at all) as they left them.

Enter Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish and as hot as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent confrontation that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries.

Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe (something they may have done) — now all they have to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them out. to correct what your arrival did wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?