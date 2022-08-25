These 35 suspicious apps are stealing sensitive information; delete now!

Recently, several complaints were made claiming that there were hackers prowling app stores. As such, some consulting firms noted that the suspicions were real. Several popular tools were tracked, containing traps that aimed to make victims online, in search of financial advantages.

Identifying suspicious apps

Bitdefender was one of the groups that listed the dangerous apps present in the Play Store, which Google constantly scans. Cybercriminals act fast, taking advantage of updates failures. Therefore, it is expected that part of the responsibility for preventing attacks lies with the users themselves, due to the constant attacks registered on the platform.

security mechanisms

When adding an app to the Google store, a series of steps confirms whether or not the feature can be made available. However, this assessment is very succinct, allowing malicious programs to be attached. Extremely famous features, including Facebook, Whatsapp and Uber, receive special attention, but they are part of the exception.

How to protect yourself from hackers

First, not always the antivirus present on the cell phone will completely protect the device. Therefore, it is better to observe the origin of every download, reducing the risks of data leak, as the purpose of these people is related to the discovery of banking and similar information. Before downloading any app, please note the precedents carefully.

Here are some apps that aren’t safe, according to Bitdefender