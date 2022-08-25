These are celebrities who gave up their careers for mental health

See celebrities who had to leave their careers to take care of their mental health

Today’s most precious asset is the mental health. Although this subject is a taboo subject for many people, nowadays it is more common than you might think that people have to give up their careers to take care of their mind. Especially in this artistic environment and the internet, where there are several situations that can end up shaking people’s lives.

A person’s Mental Health is related to how he reacts to the demands of life and how he harmonizes his desires, abilities, ambitions, ideas and emotions.

That said, today TV Foco shows several celebrities who had to give up their professional life because they needed to take care of mental disorders.

The famous actress and presenter of Globo, Fernanda Lima, revealed in an interview that she ended up falling into a depression due to the criticism she suffered during the soap opera Bang-Bang, in 2015.

“I held on a lot in yoga, but I had moments of crying on the floor, lying down, in the fetal position”, confessed Fernanda Lima.

The famous international singer Justin Bieber also went through this situation. The singer, who exploded worldwide at a very young age, had to cancel the last shows of a tour in 2017 to take care of his mental health.

Another name known around the world is that of the singer Selena Gomez. The singer had to put her career on hold due to the disease lupus. It is worth noting that this disease aggravates symptoms such as anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

Another global who lived sad moments due to mental disorders was journalist Izabella Camargo. Izabella was removed from her professional obligations at Globo in 2018. At the time, she reported that she had difficulty understanding facing problems and that she used medication to cope with the difficult work routine.

The famous Fábio Assunção, Globo’s heartthrob for many years, also had to be away for a long time to take care of his health. In a statement, the actor admitted that he needed to be away to deal with health-related problems.