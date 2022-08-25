TIM Live launches new plans of up to 1 Gb/s with HBO Max subscription included – Tecnoblog

At best deals,no tail tied
TIM made a small reformulation in the fiber optic broadband plans TIM Live. The operator continues to sell plans with up to 1 Gb/s of speed, but now with a subscription from HBO Max instead of Netflix. Other streams are also present in the portfolio, such as Paramount+ and Deezer Premium.
Netflix out, HBO Max in
Previously, some of TIM Live’s fixed broadband plans included a Netflix subscription. Not anymore: with the change, the operator starts selling speeds of 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s with HBO Max.
For both speeds, TIM sells two plans: one with HBO Max and the other without. All packages with speeds starting at 500 Mb/s also include Paramount+, another streaming service that costs BRL 19.99 per month if you subscribe separately.
Check out how the TIM Live packages turned out:
|download speed
|upload speed
|Apps included
|monthly price
|70 Mb/s
|35 Mb/s
|audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Games Club
|BRL 89.50
|300 Mb/s
|150 Mb/s
|Babbel
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Digital Security
|BRL 98.50
|500 Mb/s
|250 Mb/s
|Paramount+
audiobooks
TIM Banca Virtual
TIM Digital Security
|BRL 107.50
|500 Mb/s
|250 Mb/s
|HBO Max
Deezer
Paramount+
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
|BRL 134.50
|1 Gb/s
|500 Mb/s
|Paramount+
Band Sports
Band News
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Digital Security
|BRL 179.99
|1 Gb/s
|500 Mb/s
|HBO Max
Deezer
Paramount+
Band Sports
Band News
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Games Club
TIM Digital Security
|BRL 198.99
You need to pay attention to details. The list price is valid for payment with automatic debit; who opts for the conventional ticket gets the most expensive monthly fee.
There is no need to pay fees for activation or installation. Cellular customers with a TIM Black or TIM Controle plan earn up to 4 GB of mobile internet bonuses. Those who hire the 1 Gb/s package will receive a modem compatible with Wi-Fi 6, a standard that allows for greater speed on the wireless network.
It depends. On a standalone basis, the HBO Max Multiscreen plan can be purchased for BRL 27.90 per month in the monthly version, or BRL 239.90 in the annual package – which is equivalent to BRL 19.90 per month.
The price difference between the 500 Mb/s plan without HBO Max and the version that includes the streaming service is R$27; at 1 Gb/s broadband the difference drops to R$ 19.99.
For those interested in 500 Mb/s broadband, it may be more advantageous to subscribe to HBO Max in the annual version. However, it is necessary to consider that this TIM plan also includes a subscription to Deezer Premium, streaming music sold for R$19.90 per month.