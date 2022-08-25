TIM Live launches new plans of up to 1 Gb/s with HBO Max subscription included – Tecnoblog

At best deals,
no tail tied

TIM made a small reformulation in the fiber optic broadband plans TIM Live. The operator continues to sell plans with up to 1 Gb/s of speed, but now with a subscription from HBO Max instead of Netflix. Other streams are also present in the portfolio, such as Paramount+ and Deezer Premium.

TIM Live logo with notebook in the background
TIM Live (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Netflix out, HBO Max in

Previously, some of TIM Live’s fixed broadband plans included a Netflix subscription. Not anymore: with the change, the operator starts selling speeds of 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s with HBO Max.

For both speeds, TIM sells two plans: one with HBO Max and the other without. All packages with speeds starting at 500 Mb/s also include Paramount+, another streaming service that costs BRL 19.99 per month if you subscribe separately.

Check out how the TIM Live packages turned out:

download speed upload speed Apps included monthly price
70 Mb/s 35 Mb/s audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Games Club		 BRL 89.50
300 Mb/s 150 Mb/s Babbel
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Digital Security		 BRL 98.50
500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s Paramount+
audiobooks
TIM Banca Virtual
TIM Digital Security		 BRL 107.50
500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s HBO Max
Deezer
Paramount+
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking		 BRL 134.50
1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s Paramount+
Band Sports
Band News
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Digital Security		 BRL 179.99
1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s HBO Max
Deezer
Paramount+
Band Sports
Band News
audiobooks
TIM Virtual Banking
TIM Games Club
TIM Digital Security		 BRL 198.99

You need to pay attention to details. The list price is valid for payment with automatic debit; who opts for the conventional ticket gets the most expensive monthly fee.

There is no need to pay fees for activation or installation. Cellular customers with a TIM Black or TIM Controle plan earn up to 4 GB of mobile internet bonuses. Those who hire the 1 Gb/s package will receive a modem compatible with Wi-Fi 6, a standard that allows for greater speed on the wireless network.

It depends. On a standalone basis, the HBO Max Multiscreen plan can be purchased for BRL 27.90 per month in the monthly version, or BRL 239.90 in the annual package – which is equivalent to BRL 19.90 per month.

The price difference between the 500 Mb/s plan without HBO Max and the version that includes the streaming service is R$27; at 1 Gb/s broadband the difference drops to R$ 19.99.

For those interested in 500 Mb/s broadband, it may be more advantageous to subscribe to HBO Max in the annual version. However, it is necessary to consider that this TIM plan also includes a subscription to Deezer Premium, streaming music sold for R$19.90 per month.

