TIM opens store in Blumenau focused on customer experience

The already traditional TIM store at Neumarkt Shopping was reopened this Wednesday, 24th. The space will focus on the customer experience, who will be able to test accessories and smartphones, in addition to equipment for connecting homes.

In the store, the consumer will also be able to consult, print and pay invoices, purchase plans and services. Space will also have space for chat and coworking with wi-fi and tablets, in addition to a virtual showcase with greater availability of products and an exclusive area for service with technology specialists.

In addition to remodeling stores in Blumenau, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba, another four units will be opened by the end of the year. They have a metaverse space, in which the customer uses virtual reality glasses and headphones to navigate the store.

“The Blumenau store comes with the most modern and innovative features for our customers, with technologies to offer the best in products and services. We want to offer a complete experience, where the customer finds everything in the same place”, says Christian Krieger, TIM’s commercial director for the South Region.

