Tite is impressed with Vitor Roque, ex-Cruzeiro: ‘Kid has 6 gears’

Although he has already assured that he will leave the command of the Brazilian team after the World Cup, coach Tite observes the birth of new talents in national football.
“I remember Ramon (Menezes, U-20 coach) commenting on a game he (Roque) played against Atltico. coach.
“Go, pull it deep, there’s a cross, he anticipates on the first stick, box. P, this kid has six gears. He’s very fast. It’s torque. He already has the biotype of a mature athlete, apart from the technical virtues. impresses, impresses”, he added.
In 2021, the young striker signed his first professional contract with Raposa. Afterwards, he was released into the first team by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In the first half of this year, Roque became the holder of the celestial team under the command of Paulo Pezzolano.
In April, however, after a new controversy, Athletico-PR deposited the R$ 24 million of its termination fine in court and managed to convince the attacker to transfer to Curitiba. In Furaco, Roque has played 21 games and scored six goals – one of them qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, over Estudiantes, in La Plata, Argentina.