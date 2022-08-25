Tite reveals that he talked to Douglas Costa about a possible trip to Flamengo: ‘It surprised me’

The striker asked the national team coach for advice to decide whether to go to the red-black club or the Major League Soccer team

After disappointing on your return to Guild in 2021, having participated in the relegation campaign to Serie B of Brazilian championship, Douglas Costa terminated his contract with the gaucho club and made his move to the Los Angeles Galaxy, from United States. The player’s fate, however, could have been different…

This is because at the time, the athlete aroused the interest of the Flamengobut chose to accept the proposal from the Major League Soccer.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In an interview with Youtube channel 3 na Área, coach Tite revealed that he was consulted by Douglas Costa to decide the future of his career.

”Douglas Costa called me when he was leaving Grêmio and had the possibility of going to Flamengo. It surprised me, because Douglas is very closed. He said: ‘Professor, I have two professional options, one is from Flamengo and the other is from the United States. I don’t want to know if I’m going to be called up or not, but I’ve always been treated very well in the national team and I know you always want the best’, he began by saying:

”I said I couldn’t decide for him, but I said, ‘Talk to the coaches of both teams, see where they want to take advantage of you. See where you feel good, establish that bond and that contact that later you will have more security (to choose from). Of course, then you have to see the visibility and greatness of the two clubs,” added the commander of the Brazilian team.

Douglas Costa belongs to Juventus and is on loan to Los Angeles Galaxy until the end of 2023. There, he noted two goals and gave one assistance in 20 matches played.