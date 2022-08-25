Train station attack kills 22 people in Ukraine, says Zelensky | World

A bombing hit the Chaplyne train station in Dnipropetrovsk, central Ukraine, leaving at least 22 dead and dozens injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday during a session of the Council of UN Security.

The attack took place on Ukraine’s Independence Day holiday, on the same date that marks exactly six months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country.

Zelensky, who the day before had warned of the risk of “disgusting provocations” from Moscow, said in a video broadcast to the Security Council that missiles had hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, 145 kilometers from the Donetsk region. According to him, four wagons were set on fire.

“Chaplyne is our pain today. So far, there are 22 dead,” he said. He said the number of victims could rise, and vowed to hold Russia accountable for its actions. “We will, without a doubt, drive the invaders out of our land. No trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine,” he declared.

Railway stations and infrastructure became targets of attack during the war. In April, at least 57 people were killed in a bombing of Kramatorsk station in the Donbass region.

On the date that marks 31 years of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union, authorities reported several attacks in different regions of the country.

UN demands access to Zaporijia

As sirens sounded in several Ukrainian cities, world leaders demanded a halt to the attacks and reiterated their demand for an international mission to be granted access to the Zaporijia nuclear plant to investigate possible damage caused by fighting in the vicinity.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during the Security Council meeting that there is little hope for an end to the war. “Despite progress on humanitarian fronts, fighting in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, with dangerous escalations emerging in new areas,” he noted.

“Today symbolizes a sad and tragic mark. Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, including hundreds of children.” Guterres accused the occurrence of “serious violations of human rights and of international and humanitarian law, with little or no accountability”.

The secretary-general warned of a potential catastrophe at the Zaporijia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, and asked for access to the international mission led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Other leaders expressed the same concerns as the Secretary-General. “In recent months, we have seen an emerging risk of a nuclear calamity in Europe. It is deplorable that it is necessary to say that a nuclear power plant should never be used as a military base,” said the EU ambassador to the UN, Silvio Gonzato.

US boosts military aid

In his video message to the Council, Zelensky proposed that Russia transfer control of the Zaporyjia plant to IAEA. Moscow must end its “nuclear blackmail” and withdraw its troops. He called for Russia to be held accountable for the crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

In Washington DC, President Joe Biden announced a new shipment of military aid to Kiev, worth 3 million dollars.

“I know this is a ‘bittersweet’ day for many Ukrainians, when thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have had to leave their homes and so many more have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks,” he said.