UFC: Video shows Usman’s backstage reaction after defeat | combat

The circumstances of Kamaru Usman’s defeat last Saturday, at UFC 278, made Leon Edwards’ victory a relevant event in MMA. The Englishman was already the underdog before the fight, and until 56 seconds before the end of the fifth round he dominated the duel. But a high kick squarely to the face of the Nigerian gave Edwards the title and shocked those watching the fight in the arena in Salt Lake City and at home.

In a video released this past Wednesday by documentary filmmaker Will Harris, of “Anatomy of a Fighter”, he shows Usman’s day, both before and after, with his reaction to the defeat, the first in 16 fights in the UFC.

– Leon is a tough guy. The reason he’s such a tough guy is because even when I break his spirit, I break his will, the next round he always starts hot. It’s almost like he refuels. Although I remind him very quickly to go back down, he always comes back. That’s very dangerous when guys fight like that. The only other guy who really fought like that was Emil Meek the Viking. That f***, I’d have to beat him to the ground to stop him,” Usman said.

Kamaru Usman, 35, had already beaten Leon Edwards in 2015, in his first year in the UFC after being TUF champion. The Nigerian won by unanimous decision at the time. After the second meeting, Dana White already envisions a trilogy between them now in England. Usman congratulated and acknowledged his rival’s victory, but promises to see him again soon.

– Congratulations to him. And all I have to do to beat those types of guys is beat them, and I did. But sometimes, something crazy happens. Good job, ‘Rocky’. Good job, ‘Rocky.’ See you soon.

