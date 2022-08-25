Ukraine’s role in Putin’s guru’s daughter’s death ‘unlikely’

Russian authorities quickly blamed Ukraine for the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a well-known intellectual close to the Kremlin, but the hypothesis, while possible, is considered unlikely by Western intelligence experts.

Dugina, killed in a car bomb explosion on Saturday, was the daughter of ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, a fervent supporter of Russian forces’ invasion of Ukraine.

Kiev has rejected Russian intelligence charges that a Ukrainian agent was sent to eliminate the 29-year-old journalist and then fled to Estonia.

“Could we introduce 400 grams of TNT into Russia? In theory, yes. Could we plant a bomb? Yes,” a senior Ukrainian intelligence official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “But the real question is, for what benefit? Nobody in Ukraine really knows who Dugin is. Who would have something against his daughter? Killing her would make no sense,” says the source.

Since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Ukraine has had time to develop an effective underground network in Russia, anticipating future tensions, experts say.

“I think that since March there has been a structure installed in Russia, a logistical and (…) operational structure”, says Gérald Arboit, an intelligence specialist at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts (CNAM).

And while he doesn’t rule out Ukraine’s involvement, which could have been carried out with the help of Russian opposition groups, “for this kind of attack you have to recognize, follow (the target) and bring in a team” that is tasked with putting the bomb. “One person alone cannot do everything”, recalls this expert.

Possible but counterproductive

The infiltration of Ukrainian agents into Russia would also require bypassing Russian intelligence agencies, presumably on alert since the beginning of the war.

“Dugina’s murder took place in Moscow, (a place) incredibly difficult for Ukrainian services to penetrate,” said Colin Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Center in New York. Despite this, “I think it would be possible. The elite Ukrainian special forces … are capable of carrying out the attack,” he says.

Targeted assassinations of high-profile Russian targets, particularly a young woman, would also backfire on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who relies heavily on sympathy and military aid from Western allies.

“I see no point in such an operation for the Ukrainians,” says Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Security and Strategy. “And I can’t imagine the Americans or the British letting them do that,” he added.

Clarke agrees that if Ukraine wanted to assassinate a high-profile Russian, Daria Dugina would not be their choice. “I still suspect it was another entity, even an inside job,” he says.

Skepticism

Experts also note that the assassination of the daughter of a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but not necessarily a very influential one, would serve the Kremlin strongman’s cause, exacerbating popular anger that translates into greater support for the war.

“I do not rule out that Dugina was murdered by the Russians to intensify the war in Ukraine, potentially with unconventional weapons” such as thermobaric bombs, says a French intelligence source contacted by AFP.

In any case, the Russian accusations are unfounded, according to Alexandre Papaemmanuel, a professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (SciencePo) and an intelligence expert, who is suspicious of the speed with which the Russian narrative was presented.

“Usually, for a political assassination, investigations take a lot longer to come to fruition,” he says, regarding the Ukrainian agent theory.

Nathan Sales, an intelligence consultant at the Soufan Group, prefers not to speculate on this specific case, but admits his “skepticism” about the Russian version.

“We know that Putin’s government has murdered Russian citizens in the past for the benefit of its distorted domestic and foreign political agenda,” he says.