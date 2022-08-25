Understand the case of the woman who was arrested after posting on Twitter

We often end up not thinking that everything posted on the internet is available for many people to see. In the case of open profiles, any user of the site will be able to access.

In this way, we may end up making the mistake of writing something that could compromise us in the future. Unfortunately, we didn’t think very well before carrying out this process. See an example below.

Twitter causes arrest

It wasn’t long ago that a Saudi Arabian student named Salma al-Shehab received a sentence of more than 30 years simply for maintaining an active Twitter account.

On the girl’s social network, posts linked to activists were shared. She lives in the UK region and is pursuing her PhD at the University of Leeds, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

What is the reason?

During the vacation period, the student returned to her family in her hometown, but was detained while in the region. The 34-year-old girl ended up being accused of aiding people who sought to create some kind of riot or even destabilize national security.

At first, she received only 3 years in prison, however, an appeal ended up increasing her sentence to 34 years. It is worth mentioning that it is still possible to request an appeal.

Some reports claim that Salma, through her Twitter account, where she has 2,597 followers, used to share photos of Saudi dissidents and their children living in exile.

In one of the posts she even comments on the injustice of the world and her support for oppressed people. In the same publication she comments on the desire for liberation for those who are prisoners of conscience.

Authorities’ opinion

One of the bodies to comment on the case was the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR) which condemned what happened to the woman. In a statement, they commented that this decision should not serve justice because in reality it is a kind of intimidation carried out by Mohammed bin Salman who controls the country.

Through the initiative, he shows other internet activists that this will be their fate if they use social media.

It is worth noting that this conviction took place shortly after Joe Biden, President of the United States, visited Saudi Arabia. The visit garnered a great deal of criticism, since the rapprochement between the countries could make the atmosphere more tense.

It is also important to mention that Mohammed had already been criticized for disrespecting human rights several times since he took control of the region.

