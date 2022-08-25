US judge orders the release of an edited version of the document that justified the search and seizure of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home | World

Judge Bruce Reinhart, of the United States, ordered this Thursday (25) that the Department of Justice (a body similar to the Ministry of Justice) publish an edited version of the document that justified the request for the FBI to search the residence of the ex. -President Donald Trump in Florida in search of confidential documents.

The aim is to make public why officials believed Trump had documents in his home that shouldn’t have been there (see below).

The judge’s order came after federal agents secretly submitted parts of the statement that they want to keep secret as the investigation progresses.

The judge said the department must file its redacted version by noon on Friday. The text will likely be heavily edited by the department, so it may be that there is no new information about what motivated the search and seizure operation.

The initial deadline Reinhart had given the Department of Justice was this Thursday, but then he changed it because editing can be cumbersome.

What is known about the operation?

On the night of August 8, former US President Donald Trump published a note in which he claimed that a group of FBI agents was carrying out an operation on his Mar-a-Lago home.

It wasn’t a forcible break-in, as the FBI tipped off the Secret Service, which protects the former president, before arriving, according to NBC. Inside, they spent hours searching the house. They even opened a safe.

The search warrant authorized FBI agents to seize materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to investigate crimes related to the Espionage Act, which prohibits unauthorized retention of national security information that could harm the United States or help an adversary. .

Along with the warrant, an inventory of what was seized by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago was released: 11 sets of confidential documents, including four that were top secret and three that were secret.

Why did the FBI do the operation?

The statement should have important information as to why the FBI executed a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago on Aug. most secret of secrecy.

The documents also showed that the FBI was investigating the “intentional withholding of national defense information,” the concealment or removal of government records, and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Justice Department does not want to reveal

The Justice Department is against releasing the document that prompted the FBI’s action, saying the disclosure jeopardizes an ongoing criminal investigation and that it would reveal witness information and make investigative techniques public.

Reinhart said that while he understands the department’s concerns, he will not keep the entire document confidential and has ordered Justice Department officials to send him an edit of the document reflecting the information they wish to keep secret.