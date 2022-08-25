Vargas reveals depression after being expelled and wants to turn around at Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In a troubled phase, Vargas sought professional help to make a comeback at Atltico

Striker Eduardo Vargas says he deeply regrets being expelled against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. The player guarantees that the episode caused depression and sought help from professionals to deal with the situation. In low, the Chilean wants to make a comeback in the Atlantic.

In a strong report to ge.globe, Vargas recalled the episode of the expulsion and gave his version of what had happened. At the time, the striker left the bench already in the final stretch of the return duel of the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. One of Galo’s main penalty takers, the Chilean was sent off and could not help the Minas Gerais club in the dispute that ended in elimination.

“I’m one of the main players who can take a penalty kick. I went in with that desire… I think I went in in the 76th minute. I went in with a lot of desire to want to win this game so I wouldn’t have to dispute the penalties. But I felt that in the penalties I was the main one that was going to hit. In the first foul, for me, it wasn’t a yellow card, because I got away from the player. In the second, I got a foul and he (referee) didn’t score. So I lost my head, I went after of the player (from Palmeiras). I think Allan committed the foul”, he recalled.

“I totally lost my mind. I went there to speak with the judge. It never crossed my mind that he was going to expel me. Then I arrived in the locker room with a hot head and totally regretting having been expelled”, he added.

Post expelled in the Atltico

Administratively punished by Atlético, with a salary fine and outside the lists of related parties for the last two games (Coritiba and Gois), Vargas revealed that he suffered from depression after the episode. The player said that he felt like an “ugly duckling” in Cidade do Galo, in Vespasiano, during training.

“After being expelled, I fell into depression. I felt like I wanted nothing. I didn’t want to go out on the street, I didn’t want to go to the supermarket. Even my children came over the weekend. We stayed here with my friends, their children. We went out here at the playground, and I could have taken it to the mall, you know? Anywhere for them to enjoy. But I didn’t feel like it, because I knew that maybe the athletican, the fan, would look at me in a different way”, he recalled.

“I arrived at the CT and I felt like, you know, ugly duckling? I didn’t want to do anything, I didn’t have much, I felt uncomfortable, you know? Nervous… but they told me I was going to be punished. Rodrigo called me to say that I wasn’t going to the game,” he added.

Afterwards, Vargas also apologized to Atlético fans for the attitude that harmed the club in Libertadores. “I didn’t have the opportunity to apologize to the fans. I want to say that I’m very sorry about the elimination of Libertadores. I apologize to all the fans who are always supporting the stadium. I was upset”, he assured to the ge.globe.

Accompaniment in the Atltico

Faced with the event, Vargas sought professional help. The striker is now assisted by Lincoln Nunes (mental trainer specializing in sports performance) and Fabiano de Abreu Argelas (neuroscientist, PhD in neurosciences and master in psychology).

“The follow-up is helping me a lot. It’s changing my thinking, my way of thinking. We wake up at 6 am for him to train, an activation to go stronger, more confident in training”, revealed Vargas.

“That’s why I work for him to help me. I’m focused on reversing this whole situation. Trying, in these last three months, to be called up again (related to Cuca), and showing all the desire I have to change the situation. , they (Atltico) will tell me if I’m okay. If they want me, I’ll stay”, he added.

ps-2021 accommodation victorious

With sincerity, Vargas also revealed that he “relaxed” after the 2021 Atltico’s multi-championship. Last year, the forward was instrumental in the final stretch of the season, which ended with the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil.

“I think I relaxed. How can I explain… I felt like it, you know? If I did poorly in a game, I didn’t feel the way I felt last year when I did poorly either. I scored, I gave everything in the week, I took care of myself, I ate well. Now, too, I started to eat well to be in the ideal physical state that I had last year”, he admitted.

“Happy. With a new Vargas ending the season. Trying to help the team to enter the four best of the Brazilian, to have the spot in Libertadores. And leave another perspective in the mind of the fan and in the mind of the club’s staff”, projected.