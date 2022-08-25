Vasco reaches agreement to pay debt and registers SAF at Ferj | vasco

At least as far as the Rio Federation is concerned, Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama has already left the scene for the entrance of Vasco da Gama Sociedade Anônima de Futebol. The club sealed an agreement with the entity on Wednesday afternoon to pay its debt and registered its SAF.

Vasco’s SAF is already on the federation’s website, which issued a Presidency Resolution shortly after the end of the meeting held this Wednesday afternoon, at the entity’s headquarters, granting the club’s registration request.

Check out an excerpt from the resolution published by Ferj:

“Rubens Lopes da Costa Filho, President of the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in the use of his statutory attributions, with the support of article 47, X, and 91, both of the FERJ Statute

“Recognise and grant the incorporation and registration in a Public Limited Company, according to the legal precepts mentioned above, of VASCO DA GAMA SOCIEDADE ANÔNIMA DO FUTEBOL (CNPJ No. 47.589.413/0001-17), replacing Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama ( CNPJ nº 33.617.465/0001-45), and the questions concerning professional and non-professional athletes linked to the original club must observe what is determined by article, 2, II, §1, I and §2, I, of Law nº 14.913 /2021 and article 14, sole paragraph, of the FERJ Regulation for the matter.

In this way, it is confirmed that, in order to comply with the registration and registration deadlines in relation to the competitions organized by FERJ, they will be considered, with regard to the migration of the sports ties of the athletes that now operate with a view to the formation and constitution of the VASCO DA GAMA Athlete Registration Bulletin (BIRA) of VASCO DA GAMA SOCIEDADE ANONIMA DO FOOTBALL, the same protocol, registration and registration deadlines previously noted in the BIRA of the original club (Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama).

Therefore, the club in the form of SAF is also guaranteed the right to maintain vacancies in competitions promoted by FERJ, pursuant to article 2, §1, II, of Law No. 14.913/2021 and articles 15 and 16 of the mentioned Regulation of the FERJ, noting, as appropriate, that once transferred to SAF, the rights of a sporting nature can no longer return to the original club”.

Vasco was unable to register the SAF because of the part of the Ferj Regulations and Guidelines that obliges the club interested in registering a SAF to pay off all its debts with the federation. According to the last financial statement released by Vasco, in April this year, the debt with Ferj was R$ 6.8 million.

Vasco agreed at the meeting this Wednesday the payment of an entry and the installment of the remainder of the debt amount. Details were not released.

The next step in the transition process is to register the SAF with the CBF, which should happen in the next few days. The Vasco board’s plan is to face Bahia next Sunday, for the 26th round of Serie B, already under the registration of Vasco SAF.

