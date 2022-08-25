Viola Davis to Play Villain in ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

The prequel to “The Hunger Games” has found its villain: Actress Viola Davis will take on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the adaptation of “The Song of Birds and Serpents,” the studio announced.

The film will work as a prequel to the “Hunger Games” films, adapting the book that explores the world of the franchise before the events narrated in the original books and films.

Davis’ character is described as one of the most powerful figures in history, being the main architect of the 10th Hunger Games, a fictional event where poor youths fight to the death in front of the public.

Davis joins Rachel Zegler, who plays heroine Lucy Gray Baird of the underprivileged District 12, and Tom Blyth, who will play the tyrannical future president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow.

Actors Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth will star in Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: A Song of Birds and Snakes”. Photos: IndieWire/IMDb

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as he is creative and as fearsome as he is formidable.”director Francis Lawrence told the Hollywood Reporter about Davis’ character. “Snow’s skill as a political operator develops in large part because of his experiences with her as the most dominant figure in games”.

Josh Andres Rivera, Peter Dinklage and Hunter Schafer are some of the actors previously announced as part of the film’s cast.

“The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents” will adapt the book of the same name by “The Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins. Lionsgate, the studio responsible for all films in the “Hunger Games” franchise, is the studio behind the new prequel film.

The “Hunger Games” franchise has grossed over $3 billion at the box office from its films to date.

Michael Lesslie (Macbeth: Ambition and War) wrote the latest draft of the screenplay – based on the work of Collins and screenwriter Michael Arndt (who wrote the screenplay for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”).

The film is being directed by franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with “The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence. Collins and Tim Palen are serving as executive producers, with Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien overseeing the film for Lionsgate.

The film will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Related