War in Ukraine: 6 graphs show devastating impact of 6 months of conflict

Lorna Hankin / Visual and Data Journalism Teams

BBC World Service

24 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images

Six months have passed since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

On February 24, in a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region – at the same time, the United Nations Security Council implored him to stop.

Air raid sirens sounded across the Ukrainian capital Kiev, and the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned: “If anyone tries to take our land, our freedom, our lives… we will defend ourselves.”

It was a time when many people’s lives changed forever.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day and with no end in sight to the war, we analyze its impact through six charts six months later – from the Russian advance to the number of people killed and displaced.

1. Ukraine before the invasion

Prior to the invasion, Russian-backed separatists held a significant amount of territory in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine.

On February 21, Russian President Putin announced that he was recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions – the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk and the People’s Republic of Luhansk.

It was a move condemned by Ukraine, NATO and Western countries – and later allowed Putin to send troops to Ukraine.

By this time, Russia had already annexed Crimea in 2014, although most countries still recognized the peninsula as part of Ukraine.

2. Ukraine six months later

Six months after the invasion, it is possible to see the advance of Russia, gaining ground in the east.

But Moscow was forced out of huge swaths of land near Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities in the north, taken in the early days of the war.

Russian forces now control the entire Luhansk region and continue to make small advances in the Donetsk region.

The city of Kharkiv (or Kharkiv) has been under heavy bombing for months.

The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks in May after a long and bloody siege gave Russia a land bridge to Crimea and full control of the Sea of ​​Azov, including taking the entire southeastern coast of Ukraine.

Russia still has military control of Crimea, although in August it came under attack, with explosions felt near the Belbek air base outside Sevastopol, which was used for attacks against Ukraine.

In the south, Kherson was the first city in Ukraine to be taken by Russian forces after the invasion, but Ukraine is trying to regain territory by using new long-range artillery to hit bridges over the Dnipro River.

Recording the number of people killed in a conflict is tricky.

BBC News analysis of data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled) – a US-based non-profit group that records political violence – puts the death toll from the start of the war to Aug. 13 thousand.

But experts say the total number of recorded deaths is likely grossly underestimated.

Ukraine and Russia both claim the number runs into the tens of thousands – but their claims do not match and cannot be independently verified.

The United Nations (UN) said it does not consider the figures released by those involved in the conflict to be reliable.

4. Number of refugees

At least 12 million people have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UN says.

More than five million have left for neighboring countries, while seven million people are still considered to be displaced within Ukraine itself.

However, hundreds of thousands of refugees have returned to their home country – especially to cities like Kiev.

More than 6.4 million refugees are estimated to have fled Ukraine for Europe from the start of the invasion to Aug. 17, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Some Ukrainians traveled to Russia from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. President Putin said his forces had evacuated 140,000 civilians from Mariupol and insisted that none of them were forced to go to Russia. However, volunteer groups say they have helped thousands of Ukrainians leave Russia.

Many refugees left Ukraine for Poland or Germany.

5. The damage caused

Six months later, the physical damage from the war in Ukraine is visible.

Where once people’s homes and large buildings once stood are just the remains of the wreckage of entire apartment blocks blown up.

The estimated loss of housing during the war as of June 8 was $39 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

The team calculates a total of US$104 billion (over R$500 billion) in infrastructure losses caused during the war, and that number is expected to increase.

6. The global impact on food

The war contributed to a global food crisis. Many countries depend on Ukraine’s wheat exports, but Russia has been blocking Ukrainian ports since February.

Six months later, an agreement was agreed that allows Ukraine to resume its exports. Under the terms of the deal, Russia has agreed not to attack ports while the shipments are in transit and Ukraine has agreed that its naval vessels will guide cargo ships.

Several ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, but critics are concerned that many will not be able to obtain the necessary insurance to return.

The UN and Turkey helped broker the deal – one of the few diplomatic advances in this war so far.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, who was personally involved in the negotiations, urged all sides to continue working “in good faith” to ensure that the agreement remains.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the grain deal could form the basis for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. But few share the enthusiasm. President Zelensky said negotiations can only begin after Russia leaves the territory it invaded.