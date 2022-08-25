War in Ukraine: Russia’s Desperate Efforts to Recruit Soldiers

Russian soldier in Mariupol

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the conflict, Western officials say

Like many Russian cities, Volosovo has loudspeakers on poles on main streets. They are traditionally used to play music on national holidays. Now, they have a different purpose.

“Two volunteer artillery battalions are being formed. We invite men between the ages of 18 and 60 to join,” the devices shout.

It is a message that is repeated across the country. On social media, television and billboards, men are urged to sign short-term contracts with the army to fight in Ukraine.

Faced with significant losses of soldiers in the conflict, the Russian authorities launched a recruitment drive.

