What is the quiet quitting trend in the world of work? – 08/24/2022 – Market

In Portuguese, quiet quitting means silent resignation. The term has been used to characterize professionals who advocate establishing well-defined boundaries between work and personal life, corresponding to obligations to remain employed, but not doing more or less than agreed.

Reports on social networks indicate that, despite what the name suggests, fans do not want to be fired, but only to comply with what was agreed: leaving on time, not working on weekends and not adopting extra functions, for example, are attitudes defended. by the workers.

The trend comes amid the so-called great resignation (“The Great Resignation”), a movement in the United States that began with young people sharing their job exit on social media. In Brazil, the record number of layoffs shows that professionals with higher education were the ones who most asked to leave their jobs.

Between January and May, 2.9 million Brazilian workers asked to leave work, according to a survey by Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro) based on data from Caged, the highest index in the historical series started in 2005.

The rise in burnout cases is also a cause for alert for specialists. More people suffer from work-related burnout, which is also attributed to the dissolution of boundaries between work and personal life, influenced by remote work during the pandemic.

There are criticisms of the use of the term quietting, which gives the idea that to do only what was agreed would be to seek their own dismissal. In social networks, there are questions about the convenience for employers to refer to professionals in this way.

“Of course, there are entrepreneurs already openly speaking ill of the quiet quitting, putting it as something that is not a good idea. But here’s a good idea: how about compensating workers for all the work they do and dividing the work properly into a fair number of people and hours?” asks a Twitter user (@bacharela_).