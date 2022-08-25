What is viral hepatitis, a problem that took David Luiz out of Flamengo against São Paulo

David Luiz lit a warning sign on the Flamengo for the season’s sequel. The player was replaced by Fabricio Bruno in the range of 3-1 victory against São Paulo in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinallast Wednesday (25).

Upon leaving Morumbi’s lawn, the defender reported having a ”serious problem”. According to information provided by reporter Cahê Mota, the athlete has viral hepatitis and will undergo tests in the next few days. On the way out, to reporter Eric Faria, from TV Globo, David spoke quickly about the reason for being replaced.

“Look, I have a more serious problem. I’m going to do some tests. Then I’ll tell you what it is”, he summarized.

Dorival Jr. was asked about the situation involving the defender. However, the Flamengo coach preferred to be cautious and wait for the medical department.

“I don’t know if you’re worried about the next match, but it’s natural that it’s a worrying situation. I believe that tomorrow the medical department should give us some information. something in relation to an athlete who has been pre-evaluated by the medical department. Tomorrow, for sure, we will have something more tangible and safer to pass on to everyone”, he said.

What is viral hepatitis

Initially, all inflammation of the liver is hepatitis. It can be due to several causes, such as virus infection, medication use, use of alcohol and other drugs, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases or genetic diseases.

What are the symptoms?

Some of the most common symptoms are: tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine and pale stools.

what is the treatment

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A. Most importantly, avoid self-medication to relieve symptoms, as the use of unnecessary drugs or drugs that are toxic to the liver can worsen the condition. The doctor will be able to prescribe the most appropriate medication to improve comfort and ensure adequate nutritional balance, including the replacement of fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea. Hospitalization is indicated only in cases of acute liver failure (WHO, 2018a)

