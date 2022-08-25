What’s up? After leaving Grêmio, Douglas Costa called Tite and asked if he should close with the Brazilian giant

Douglas Costa was hired with all the pomp by the board of Grêmio in the middle of 2021. Formed in the club’s basic categories and low in Europe, the attacking midfielder wore the number 10 shirt and was announced as one of the best reinforcements in Brazilian football.

However, on the field, it did not yield. And he was still involved in controversies with the Grêmio fans. With the team relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Douglas Costa decided to leave the club. He is currently in the Los Angeles Galaxy, United States.

However, before moving there, Douglas Costa received a proposal from Flamengo. Who admitted that there was the proposal was Tite, coach of the Brazilian team.

“Douglas Costa called me when he was leaving Grêmio and he had the possibility of going to Flamengo. It surprised me, because Douglas is very closed. He said: ‘Professor, I have two professional options, one is from Flamengo and the other is from the United States. I don’t care if I’m going to be called up or not, but I’ve always been treated very well in the national team and I know you always want the best. I said I couldn’t decide for him, but I said ‘talk with the technicians of the two teams, see where they want to take advantage of you. See where you feel good, establish this bond and this contact that later you will have more security (to choose). greatness of both clubs”, said Tite, in an interview with ‘3 na Área’ channel.

Without Douglas Costa, Marinho came

With Douglas Costa going to the MLS, Flamengo went after another player to play in the right lane of the field: Marinho. The red-black bought the striker from Santos.